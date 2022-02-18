Eddy Gagnon, 55, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a very loving father and mentor to all his children. Eddy loved hunting and guns.
He is survived by wife, Kathy Gagnon; two daughters, Lacie (E) Moore and Shannon (Charles) Thiele; one son, Eddie (Ashley) Gagnon Jr.; his mother, Joann Cornwell; two brothers, Michael and Jerry Gagnon; one sister, Sheryl Hooper; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cornwell.
A family planned memorial service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at New Life Tabernacle, 1117 Bell Ave., Paducah.
