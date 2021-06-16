Eddy Francis Hildreth, 79, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Paducah. Eddy was an accountant, as well as a business owner. In his spare time, Eddy enjoyed fishing, as well as discovering his family history. He also enjoyed collecting coins and antiques.

Eddy is survived by his three children, Krystal Walker, Tara Blackwell, and Justin Hildreth; three siblings, Louise Stone, Gloria Collier, and Rick Hildreth; eight grandchildren, Aaron Walker, Emily Walker, Maci Blackwell, Max Blackwell, Ty Blackwell, Reid Hildreth, Connor Trimble, and Travis Trimble.

Eddy is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lilly Hildreth; three siblings, Jimmy Hildreth, Eugene “Pete” Hildreth, and J.S. Holland.

Visitation for Eddy Hildreth will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home, with a graveside service being held at 2 p.m. at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville. Joel Jackson will be officiating the service.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Thursday, June 17, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
