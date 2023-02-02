EDDYVILLE — Eddie Watson, 74, of Eddyville, went to be with Jesus at his home Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
He worked in grocery business and was the owner and manager of the Salem Food Market. He was a member of the Eddyville First Baptist Church.
EDDYVILLE — Eddie Watson, 74, of Eddyville, went to be with Jesus at his home Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
He worked in grocery business and was the owner and manager of the Salem Food Market. He was a member of the Eddyville First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Terri Ann Jay Watson; his daughter, Jacki Lynn Greenfield of Princeton; his son, Justin Watson of Paducah; his sister, Betty Creasey of Princeton; and five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Rev. Carlin Luke Watson and Mary Katherine Beavers Watson.
Visitation will be held 4 — 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Rev. Kirk Greenfield and Danny Hinchee officiating. Burial will follow in Board Cemetery in Caldwell County, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Giving Trees, 244 Rufus Rd, Princeton KY, 42445; and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First St., Louisville KY, 40202.
You may leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
