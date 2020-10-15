Eddie Louis Teague, 77, of Paducah, died at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Metropolis, Illinois, where he served as song leader and on the transportation committee. He was formerly employed in maintenance at Shoney’s.
Mr. Teague is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rozela Bennett Teague of Paducah; three sons, Eddie Fitzgerald Teague and Lee Anthony Teague, both of Lexington, Tennessee, and Andre’ Bennett of Paducah; a daughter, Andrea Hart of Lexington, Tennessee; four brothers, Bobby Teague of Jackson, Tennessee, Adell Teague of Parson, Tennessee, Odell Teague of Lexington, Tennessee, and Paul Teague Sr. of Paducah; four sisters, Jearlene Cooper of Paducah, Ruthie Harmon and Christine Hall, both of Lexington, Tennessee, and Louise Nichols of Selmer, Tennessee; and several grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Junior Robert Teague and Lillie Ida Tharp Teague; four brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. Mark Rowe will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettrusrowlanfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.