MILBURN — Eddie Roell, 86, of Milburn, passed away at 10:44 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed attending and watching racing. He had a zeal for life and will be remembered for his vibrant smile, sense of humor, and one-of-a-kind personality.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Tolbert Roell; four daughters, Regina (David) Gill of Danville, Indiana, Tammy (Milton) Dickert of Brownsburg, Indiana, Tina (Mike) Boyd of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tonja (Tim) McKinney of Mayfield; two sons, Tony (Amy) Roell of Arlington, Paul (Debbie) Roell of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters, Rovonna Miller of Canton, Ohio; Agnes Oskins of Indianapolis, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ida Schumann Roell; daughter, Carmen Crispino; two brothers, Phillip, Jr. and Billy Roell. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Terry Norris officiating. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.