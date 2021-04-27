MAYFIELD — Eddie Owen, 75, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.
He was the retired owner and operator of Owen Lumber Company in Mayfield. He was a longtime member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield and recently joined Twelve Oaks Baptist Church in Paducah. Eddie was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard. He was a former member of the Four Rivers Corvette Club in Paducah. He was an avid fan of Mayfield football, Murray State basketball and NASCAR. Eddie was always known for keeping his vehicles in immaculate condition.
Mr. Owen is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lisa Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyce and Carlena Owen.
Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Owen will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Danny Orazine will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
