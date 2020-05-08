GILBERTSVILLE — Eddie Lee “Ed” Oakley, 79, of Gilbertsville, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Mr. Oakley was a retired mechanic for the City of Covington, Georgia. He was also a Baptist preacher, a farmer and an iron worker and spent several years with Union Carbide in Calvert City. He was a member of the Walnut Street Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by a son, Joe Ed Oakley of Covington, Georgia; a daughter, Tammy Newcomb of Gilbertsville; a brother, George Wesley Oakley of Princeton; a sister, Mary Pearl Davis of Reidland; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ruby (Hawkins) Oakley; a sister; and two brothers.
Services will be private with burial in Hamlet Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Charles Frazier will officiate.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
