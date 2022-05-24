Eddie “Joe” Mayes, 73, of Paducah, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.
Eddie was retired from P&L Railroad.
Surviving is his wife, Judy Mayes of Paducah; two sons, Colby Mayes of Los Angeles, California, Jeff Mayes of Benton; one brother, Larry Mayes of Lawrence, Kansas; one sister, Cheri Evers of Garfield, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Eddie and Margaret Mayes.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
