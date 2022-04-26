METROPOLIS, Ill. — Eddie Joan Carrell, 85, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on Feb. 27, 1937, in Massac County, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Freda (Henderson) Staton. She married William T. Carrell on July 26, 1969.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in Seven Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Joan was a caregiver and was of the Baptist faith.
Joan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill Carrell; daughter, Debbie Loven and husband Keith; sons, Stanley Oliver, Gary Carrell and wife Mary, Tom Carrell and wife Becky; grandson, Mason Riepe and wife Susan; great grandchildren, Taylor, Nathaniel “Nate”, and Kinsley Riepe; sisters, Susan, Judy, Norma Jean, Rhonda, and Linda Lou; several nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl, David, Noel, Duke, and Dale Staton.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Joan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Pallbearers will be Stanley Oliver, Keith Loven, Tom Carrell, Gary Carrell, Mason Riepe, and Jeff Bullock.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Abell, Billy McDaniel, Don Canada, David McManus, Chuck Short, and Rickey Bunch.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
