Eddie “Joe” Hargrove, 68, of Wickliffe died on Thursday, June 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Joe was born in Cairo, Illinois, on April 30, 1952, to the late Rev. Jesse Hargrove and Mildred Crews Hargrove. He was a lifelong farmer and member of the Baptist faith.
Joe is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Weaver of La Center, Melva (Danny) Hart of Hickory and Brenda (Bill) Lanham of Southgate; two brothers, Johnny (Treka) Hargrove of Wickliffe and Dr. Kenneth (Diana) Hargrove of Hanson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Hargrove Jr. and Col. George Hargrove, his parents and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with the Rev. Dee Hazelwood officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in honor of Joe Hargrove to the National Kidney Foundation at 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
