Eddie DuBerry, 86, died at the home of a family member in Paducah Saturday.
He was a Navy Veteran.
Eddie is survived by four sons, Don DuBerry, Mark DuBerry, Scott DuBerry and Daniel DuBerry, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; three daughters, Sue Kidd of Kevil, Angela DuBerry Hetrick of Summerville, Alabama, and Lee DuBerry of Paducah; and one sister, Elverine Franklin of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny DuBerry; a daughter, Melanie Lamb; and his parents, Edwin and Louisa DuBerry.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at the McKendree Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com
