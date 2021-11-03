ATHENS, Ga. — Eddie Stephen “Steve” Darnell, 57 of Athens, formerly of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.

He was of the Baptist Faith and a member at Lake City Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Dana Lea, of Athens; children, Whitney Darnell, of Calvert City, Tasha Jackson, of Sharpe, Kentucky, Dustin Darnell, of Cookeville, Tennessee, and stepchildren, Hunter Lea, of Columbus, Georgia, and Chelsea Lea, of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Wendy Greer of Gilbertsville, and brother Brad Darnell of Gilbertsville; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd & Pearle Scillion and Ophus & Rosie Darnell.

Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, Kentucky, with Jeremy Short officiating. Burial will follow in Briensburg Cemetery, Benton.

Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Briensburg Cemetery Fund c/o Sue Allen, 109 East 20th St., Benton, KY 42025 or to the Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Luther Maddox, 504 Maddox Road, Benton, KY 42025.

To send flowers to the family of Eddie Darnell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 5
Service
Friday, November 5, 2021
11:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Nov 4
Visitation
Thursday, November 4, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In