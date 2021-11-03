ATHENS, Ga. — Eddie Stephen “Steve” Darnell, 57 of Athens, formerly of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
He was of the Baptist Faith and a member at Lake City Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Dana Lea, of Athens; children, Whitney Darnell, of Calvert City, Tasha Jackson, of Sharpe, Kentucky, Dustin Darnell, of Cookeville, Tennessee, and stepchildren, Hunter Lea, of Columbus, Georgia, and Chelsea Lea, of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Wendy Greer of Gilbertsville, and brother Brad Darnell of Gilbertsville; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd & Pearle Scillion and Ophus & Rosie Darnell.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, Kentucky, with Jeremy Short officiating. Burial will follow in Briensburg Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Briensburg Cemetery Fund c/o Sue Allen, 109 East 20th St., Benton, KY 42025 or to the Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Luther Maddox, 504 Maddox Road, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.