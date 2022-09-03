Eddie Lewis Blanton, Sr., 81 of Paducah, died at 12:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from GAF Corporation in Calvert City. He was as a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Nunn and Marion Delois Blanton and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Lee Blanton of Gurnee, Illinois, Monica Blanton-Lacy of Odenton, Maryland, Eddie Blanton, Jr. of Zion, Illinois, Candace Blanton of Grayslake, Illinois, Eva Harper, Carolyn Prather, Jessie Cole, and Jessica
White all of Paducah; foster brother, James Kenneth Maxwell of Paducah; 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, one niece and two cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery with military honors.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all attendees.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
