Ed Schaeffer, age 86, of Paducah passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. Ed attended Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and was a retired insurance salesman. He worked for Operle Sign Company and was a Park Ranger for the city of Paducah. Ed was a 1954 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and was a member of the 1953 State football championship team.
Survivors include one nephew, Ted Schaeffer and wife, Janette of Centreville, Virginia, and their sons, Nicholas and Michael; one step-nephew, Mark Nelms and wife, Cristin of Knoxville, Tennessee, and their three children, Mark Ryan, Sarah Madison, and Emma Cate; several cousins and friends in the Paducah area.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Inurnment to be held at the Kentucky West Veteran Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the service time Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Preceding in death were his parents, Theodore Bernie Schaeffer & Mildred Block Schaeffer; one brother, William “Bill” Schaeffer.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
