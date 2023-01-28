EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ed D. “Sonny” Gardner, III, 73, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center.

Sonny was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Ed D. Gardner, Jr., and Mary Lou (Kopp) Gardner. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s Degrees in Education at Murray State University. Sonny was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving as a Jet Mechanic during Vietnam. He was a past member of Bethel Temple in Evansville, and Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky. Sonny was a “jack of all trades” and especially loved being a chef. Sonny was a car enthusiast, enjoying car magazines, car shows, and NASCAR. He was a gregarious, friendly person, earning the nickname “Sonny” from his mother, who said he had a sunny disposition.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In