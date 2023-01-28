EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ed D. “Sonny” Gardner, III, 73, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center.
Sonny was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Ed D. Gardner, Jr., and Mary Lou (Kopp) Gardner. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s Degrees in Education at Murray State University. Sonny was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving as a Jet Mechanic during Vietnam. He was a past member of Bethel Temple in Evansville, and Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky. Sonny was a “jack of all trades” and especially loved being a chef. Sonny was a car enthusiast, enjoying car magazines, car shows, and NASCAR. He was a gregarious, friendly person, earning the nickname “Sonny” from his mother, who said he had a sunny disposition.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan (Sicard) Gardner; daughter, Kim Gardner (Adrienne Arnold); sons, Ben Gardner (Sarah) and Zac Gardner (Kelly); brothers, Ted Gardner (Karen) and Michael “Lynn” Gardner; grandchildren, Patrick, Blake, Cullin, and Eleanor.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mary Lou Gardner; and siblings, Tim Gardner, Larry Gardner, and Susan Lepping.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, Kentucky. Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 701 North Weinbach Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711.
Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, is handling the arrangements and is honored to serve the family of Sonny Gardner. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
