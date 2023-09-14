Rev. Earnest Hamilton Jr., 66, of Paducah, passed away at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah, and the current pastor at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church in Mound City, Illinois. He retired as an electrician from the United States Enrichment Corporation.
He was preceded in death by one son, Earnest Jerome Hamilton; his parents, Earnest Hamilton Sr. and Myra Johnson Hamilton; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Hamilton of Paducah; two sisters, Maria McAfee of Cleveland, Ohio and Malinda Beard of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, Earl Hamilton of Cleveland, Ohio, and Booker T. Hamilton of Florida; four step-children, Darrick Bussell of Paducah, Leondraye Bussell of Fort Myers, Florida, Rateka Wilson and Denice Spruill both of Lehigh Acres, Florida; 17 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services have been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow on noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tennessee.
Family and friends may call at the church Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
