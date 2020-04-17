Earline Westgate

Earline G. Westgate, 80, of Paducah, died at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was a retired insurance agent for American General Insurance Company and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, William Edward Westgate Jr. of Paducah; four daughters, Rene Britt of Louisville, Brenda Tannenbaum of Tonica, Illinois, Lori Britt of Utica, Illinois, and Linda Gullider of California; two sons, James Britt of Paducah and B.J. Westgate of Arizona; one sister, Alma Efie of Florida; one brother, George Kemper of California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dean Martin Miller; one daughter, Pam Bolden; one son, Danny Westgate and two brothers.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, arrangements will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
