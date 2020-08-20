Earline Brown, 72, of Paducah, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah with family by her side.
She was born on February 13, 1948, in Livingston County, and was the daughter of the late James Edmond “Ted” Ferrell and Nellie Mae (Waters) Ferrell.
She demonstrated her love for the Lord through song. Those who knew her could quickly see through her contagious smile, that God was her Healer-her Provider. She wanted to be called “Granny” when it came time for grandchildren. She loved her family as a Mom and a Granny-with all her heart.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Turner (Tim Turner) of Gilbertsville and Tammie Alsobrook of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one son, Darrin Baker of Paducah; one sister, Elain Cotter of Dixon; grandchildren, Joshua Tracy (Grace Tracy) of Symsonia, Carlie Burnett (Will Burnett) of Glenpool, Oklahoma, and Michael Malone of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two step-grandchildren, Nicole Baxter (Chris Baxter) of Calvert City, and Jenny Turner (Dom Johnson) of Eddyville; four great “step” grandchildren, Clayton Baxter, Jozalynn Turner, Allison Baxter, and Skylar Johnson; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Ferrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a sister, Shirley Williams of Paducah.
Earline’s extended family will remember her kind and gentle spirit and again, her love for the Lord. (Psalms 121)
Funeral services will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Lay Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
