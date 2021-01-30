LEDBETTER — Earlene Leslie, 85, of Ledbetter, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Victory Assembly of God and enjoyed volunteering for a short time at Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived by one brother, Marvin “Dusty” Bonner of Pahrump, Nevada, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Leslie, and two brothers. Her parents were Holly Bonner and Alma Moore Bonner Osborne.
Private graveside services will be held. Burial will take place at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN. 38105. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
