LEDBETTER — Earlene Leslie, 85,
of Ledbetter, died
on Monday, Jan.
25, 2021. at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Leslie was
a member of
Victory Assembly of God and enjoyed volunteering
for a short time at Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived
by a brother, Marvin “Dusty” Bonner of Pahrump, Nevada;
and several nieces
and nephews.
She was preceded
in death by her
husband, J.P. Leslie,
and two brothers.
Her parents were
Holly Bonner and
Alma Moore Bonner Osborne.
Private graveside services will be
held. Burial will
take place at
Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may
take the form of donations to: St.
Jude Children’s Research Hospital,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN
38105.
You may leave
a message of
sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
