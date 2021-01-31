LEDBETTER — Earlene Leslie, 85,

of Ledbetter, died

on Monday, Jan.

25, 2021. at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mrs. Leslie was

a member of

Victory Assembly of God and enjoyed volunteering

for a short time at Western Baptist Hospital.

She is survived

by a brother, Marvin “Dusty” Bonner of Pahrump, Nevada;

and several nieces

and nephews.

She was preceded

in death by her

husband, J.P. Leslie,

and two brothers.

Her parents were

Holly Bonner and

Alma Moore Bonner Osborne.

Private graveside services will be

held. Burial will

take place at

Maplelawn Park Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may

take the form of donations to: St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN

38105.

