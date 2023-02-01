Earlene Beyer, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Beyer was born on Nov. 10, 1931, to the late, Roy Guy Hall and Beatrice Belle Haper Hall in Paducah. Earlene was a Godly woman and church was her life. She had been a member of Schneidman Road Baptist Church for 65 years where she was also the church secretary, a Sunday School Teacher and was past president of the Woman’s Mission Union. She was retired from the Credit Bureau and in her spare time, she loved to crochet and make blankets for her grandchildren. Earlene was a willing giver, loved everyone and hugged everyone.
Earlene is survived by a daughter, Patsy Sauerwin of Paducah; two sons, Harold Wayne Beyer (Johnna) of Paducah and James Roy Beyer (Tina) of Ledbetter; six grandchildren, Art Sauerwin, Matt Kissair, Brian Farmer, Debbie Beyer, Victoria Beyer and Rebecca Beyer; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Harold Beyer; a granddaugher, Rena Moore; one sister, Norma Jean Dawson; one brother, Roy Edward Hall; a sister-in-law, Julia Hall; and a brother-in-law, Owen Dawson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Mike Monahan officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Schneidman Road Baptist Church 1120 Throgmorton Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
