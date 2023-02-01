Earlene Beyer, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mrs. Beyer was born on Nov. 10, 1931, to the late, Roy Guy Hall and Beatrice Belle Haper Hall in Paducah. Earlene was a Godly woman and church was her life. She had been a member of Schneidman Road Baptist Church for 65 years where she was also the church secretary, a Sunday School Teacher and was past president of the Woman’s Mission Union. She was retired from the Credit Bureau and in her spare time, she loved to crochet and make blankets for her grandchildren. Earlene was a willing giver, loved everyone and hugged everyone.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Beyer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 3
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, February 3, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Feb 2
Visitation
Thursday, February 2, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

