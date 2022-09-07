MURRAY — Earleen Shemwell Doran, 98, of Murray, died 9:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Passion & Purpose in Almo.
She was an herbalist, a consultant for Fashion 220, and a charter member of University Church of Christ in Murray.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50+ years, Curtis Wayne Doran; and her “Golden Boy,” Stephen Curtis Doran.
Her parents were Earl and Hobert McNutt Shemwell.
She is survived by her children, Waynette Doran Westerfield of Benton, Marilyn Beth Doran Dickson of Evansville, Indiana, and Amy Doran Workman of Puryear, Tennessee; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Blalock Coleman Funeral Home in Murray.
A 3:30 p.m. graveside service will follow at Murray City Cemetery with Cory Westerfield officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Calloway County High School Greenhouse, c/o Jacob Falwell, 2108 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071; or New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010; or Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
