SYMSONIA — Earl Wilton Roach, of Symsonia, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Wilton was born on April 24, 1934, to Edgar and Edna Roach who preceded him in death.
Wilton was a graduate of Symsonia High School and Murray State University. He started out as a teacher and a coach, but eventually settled into the asphalt business, a career he really enjoyed, a profession that took him all the way to Saudi Arabia. Following retirement he was an entrepreneur in various business adventures.
He served a grateful nation in the Army National Guard as captain.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy Mangrum Roach; a brother, Clifton Roach; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorthy and Melvin Swatzell.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patsy Roach; a son, Greg Roach; two stepsons, Ricky Morris (Marcia); Ronnie Morris (Diana); Rhonda Morris (Bill).
He is also survived by seven step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.