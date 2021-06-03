Earl Joseph Roof, 70, of West Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Roof was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was a retired electrician for USEC and a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
Earl is survived by two sons, Aaron Leon Roof and wife, Casey Rutledge Roof of Louisville, Kentucky and Nathan Joseph Roof of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Nolan Joseph Roof, Rowan Margaret Roof, Hudson Watts Roof, and Garvey James Roof; six sisters, Helen Roof Holden of Decatur, Illinois, Hilda Roof Wood of Louisville, Kentucky, Christine Roof Quigley of Paducah, Kentucky, Velma Roof Keller of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Regina Roof Throgmorton of Jeffersonville, Indiana and Anita Roof Pass and her husband, Harold Pass, of Prospect, Kentucky; one brother, Christopher Joseph Roof Jr. of Paducah, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Shoulta Roof; and a brother, Leon Joseph Roof. His parents were Christopher Joseph Roof Sr. and Mary Juanita Poat Roof.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Fr. Al Bremer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
