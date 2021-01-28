Earl Phillip Johnson Sr., 88, of Paducah, died at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Laborers Local 1214 and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Johnson of Louisville; four sons, Earl P. Johnson Jr. of Riverside, California, Gregory A. Johnson of Boston, Massachusetts, Bradford L. Johnson of McDonough, Georgia, and Darrell Nelson of Paducah; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruthie McNichols; two brothers; and four sisters. His parents were Howard Johnson and Mattie Lou Walker Johnson.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. James L. Hudson officiating.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.