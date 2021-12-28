BOAZ — Earl Hays, 91, of Boaz, passed away at 8:16 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Cunningham, to the late Sammie Barriger Hays and Eunice Hays. Earl was a retired captain with the Paducah City Fire Department. He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid horseman, especially quarter horses. Earl served in the United States Army.
Earl is survived by his son-in-law, William “Bill” Harrison, of Boaz; two granddaughters, Jessica Harrison and Chelsea Be-Call Gardner and husband, Daniel, all of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Job Harrison, Jude Harrison, Liam Gardner, Mila Gardner and Lincoln Gardner; two sisters, Christine Deweese, of Paducah and Joyce Turner of Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Reynolds Hays; daughter, Janet Leigh Harrison; four sisters, Nadine Burnett, Isabella Hunt, Virginia Davis and Mozell Hays; four brothers, Stan Hays, E.J. Hays, Kent Hays, Clydel Hays and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.