Earl Eugene White, Sr., 76, of Paducah, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:48 a.m., at his home.
He was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ. He was retired from Martin Marietta Energy Systems and a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by four sons, Marcus White of Paducah, Lynfred White of Louisville, Earl White, Jr. of Orlando, Florida, and Darrell White of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one daughter, Maria Crockett of Paducah; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus White, Sr. and Alberta Rosa Cooper White; six sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 a.m., at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with military honors. Mark Rowe will officiate.
Burial services will held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
