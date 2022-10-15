GILBERTSVILLE — Earl D Bonnell, 87, Gilbertsville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, retired from ISP Chemical Corporation, and a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Bonnell; two sons, Jeff Bonnell and Mike Bonnell, both of Gilbertsville; one stepson, Jeff Reed; one step-daughter, Melissa Reed; three granddaughters; five step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by first wife, Edna Bonnell; four brothers; two sisters; and one grandson.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
To send flowers to the family of Earl Bonnell, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.