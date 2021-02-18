METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dylan James Eickholz, 28, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Church with Jim Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. We ask that you would please follow customarily accepted social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
Dylan was a member of Zion Evangelical Church and worked in the construction industry.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Jamie and Shelly (Logeman) Eickholz; grandparents, Lowell and Janet Logeman; fiancé, Bailey Klaproth; daughter, Haven and a child “Peanut” on the way; aunts, Savonna Durst, Julie Keipp, Tammy Burnham and husband Kenny, Tonya Grace and husband Lanny; uncle, Chad Eickholz; several cousins.
Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Thomas and Bonnie (Larrison) Eickholz; brother, Logan Eickholz; cousin, Ashley Keipp.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Church, 1132 Country Club Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Memorials may be made in Dylan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38101.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Owens, Logan Trovillion, Cody Strong, Zach Keipp, Jake Burnham, and Ian Durst.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Burnham, Josh Burnham, Collin Hornback, and Nolen Kotter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.