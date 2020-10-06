GRAND RIVERS — Dwight Ford Cothran, 76, of Grand Rivers, formerly of Between the Rivers, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Cothran was an active member of Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church. He was a retired chemical operator with BF Goodrich/Westlake for 32 years.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louella Cothran of Grand Rivers; two daughters, Leigh Ann Osteen of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Natalie McLaughlin of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Allen of Bowling Green; six grandchildren; a brother, John Cothran of Grand Rivers; and a sister, Janette Moneymaker of Grand Rivers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Cothran and Lovene Swihart Cothran; two brothers; and a sister.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lourdes Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
