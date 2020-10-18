Dwight Bailey Brewer, 35, of Paducah, died at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where he had been called to the ministry and was self-employed.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Abraham Brewer of Paducah; one son, Dontearius LeRon Brewer of Mayfield; two daughters, Kalaya LaShea Kenley of Mayfield and Katalaya Brewer of Metropolis, Illinois; one brother, Clinton Brewer of Fredonia; two sisters, Andrea Brewer-Hopson of Louisville and Chenoa Abraham of Greenville, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cameron Dwight Brewer.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.