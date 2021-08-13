BOAZ — Carl Dwain Futrell, 70, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
He worked as a machinist and mechanic at SOTCO and then at VMV for 18 years, until he retired. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Futrell is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Day) Futrell; a daughter, Pam Pool of Bardwell; two sons, Mike Futrell of Paducah and Kevin Futrell of Symsonia; a brother, Rick Futrell of Symsonia; and eight grandchildren.
His parents were Carl and Margaret Futrell.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Barry Summerville officiating.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Boaz.
Memory donations may go to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
