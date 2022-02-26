WATER VALLEY — Duncan Alexander, 96, of Water Valley, died at 2:36 p.m. Thursday Feb. 24, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Bayou-de-Chien Presbyterian Church, WWII Navy Veteran (Shellback), retired from H.I.S., farmer and school bus driver for Graves County Schools.
He is survived by his daughter, Debora Crow of Troy, Tennessee, nephew, Rusty (Tiffany) Hutchison of Casey, and niece, Lana Darnell of Wingo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Alexander. His parents were Gus and Ona Rogers Alexander.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 27, 2022, at the Wingo cemetery with Rev. Danny Potts and Rev. James Lawson officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m.- 1:45 PM Sunday at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Memorial donations may to be made to the Bayou-de-Chien Presbyterian Church 2 Kingston Rd. Water Valley, KY 42085.
