Duaine B. (“Mac”) McDaniel, 89 of Benton, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Born Sunday, Sept. 4, 1932, in Paris, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Guy and Lucy Thelma (Barton) McDaniel. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton where he served as an usher. Mac was retired from Pennwalt/Atochem where he served as a chemical operator for over 37 years. He enjoyed volunteering at Needline and served on the Board of Directors. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of American Legion Post 85.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by two daughters, Vicki (David) Pritchard of Ocala, Florida, and Sherri Riley of Benton; one sister, Elaine McDaniel of Paris, Tennessee; two brothers, Carl McDaniel and Paul (Shirley) McDaniel both of Paris, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Aimee (Andrew) Pritchard, Ocala, Florida, Daniel (Jillian) Riley, Ocala, Florida, Bradley (Ashley) Riley, Nashville, Tennessee, and Alison Pritchard of New York, New York; and one great-granddaughter, Kensington Paige Riley of Ocala, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Kirkland McDaniel; one brother, Dan McDaniel; and son-in-law, Jeff Riley.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Marshall County Memory Gardens. There is no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is serving the McDaniel family.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church, 910 Main St. Benton, KY 42025; Marshall County Needline 307 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025; or Marcella’s Kitchen, 868 Guy Mathis Drive, Benton, KY 42025.
