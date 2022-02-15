Dr. Philip Jerome Harris passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Rivercrest Place in Paducah.
Dr. Harris was a retired ophthalmologist who had practiced in Dedham, Massachusetts, with the Dedham Medical Associates ophthalmology group. He was an Associate Surgeon Emeritus at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a teaching hospital operated by Harvard University Medical School in Boston.
Born in Paducah, on Sept. 18, 1941, Philip spent his elementary and junior high school years at St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1959.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and later returned to the campus for graduate work in botany. In 1974, the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio awarded him a Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed an internship at Cleveland Clinic and a residency at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Dr. Harris served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War Era as a preventive medicine officer at Fort Ord, California.
He was baptized at First Christian Church in Paducah and attended Palestine United Methodist Church in West Paducah and Faith Center Paducah.
Dr. Harris was author of a science fiction novel, Scenario 86, published in 2018.
While he had life-long interests in literature, music, and genealogy, he loved tree farming and conserving the environment. In 1990, the Massac County, Illinois, Soil and Water Conservation District recognized Philip as conservation farmer of the year. He founded and developed the West Kentucky Wet Woods Mitigation Bank.
A loving uncle, Philip is survived by his four nephews, Dr. Jerome Mansfield and wife, Ann of Paducah, Lynn Mansfield and wife, Jana of West Paducah, David Mansfield of West Paducah, and Jack Mansfield and wife, Sheila of Kevil; and nine great nephews and nieces, Melissa-Ann Mansfield Dotson of Paducah, Tony Englert (Katie) of Paducah, Joseph Mansfield (Lindsey) of West Paducah, Sara Scott (Justin) of Murray, Dr. Levi Mansfield (Maegan) of Paducah, Kerry Mansfield (Sara) of Paducah, Jessica Sills (Tyler) of Paducah, Selina Heider (Andy) of Kevil, and Britney Mansfield of Kevil.
He is survived by 14 great-great nephews and nieces, Ava Englert, Benjamin Mansfield Englert, Parker Mansfield, Ryder Mansfield, Emma Scott, Anna Scott, Emery Mansfield, Smith Mansfield, Katherine Mansfield, Julia Mansfield, Eli Sills, Arlo Sills, Katelyn Heider and Jackson Heider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Lucille Loyd Harris; his sister, Sue Harris Mansfield; brother-in-law, Norman Mansfield; and uncle, U. S. Army Colonel Charles Loyd.
The family sends their special thanks to the residents and staff of Rivercrest Place for the kindness and respect extended to Dr. Harris who cherished his time with them. Although Philip had lived in other locations, his heart was full at Rivercrest where he was surrounded by friends who became family in a place, he called home.
A private family graveside memorial service with military honors will be conducted this spring at Palestine Cemetery with Rev. Brian Nance officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in his name to: Palestine Cemetery Fund, 11630 Old Hinkleville Rd, Kevil, KY 42053.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a “Hugs from Home”, leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.