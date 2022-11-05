Dr. Mary Parker Smith, 99, of Paducah, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mary was born to Dr. and Mrs. James E. Parker in Gray, Kentucky, on Feb. 18, 1923. She grew up in Corbin, Kentucky, where her interest in medicine began as a teen as she drove her father to visit his patients in the countryside. She attended Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and followed in her father’s footsteps to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in July 1945 at the age of 22, one of only three women in her class. While in medical school, she married fellow student, William Hampton Smith, whom she had met in a science lab at college. After graduation, she worked with mothers and children through the Public Health Department in Louisville.
Mary and Bill moved to Paducah in 1953 as Bill took a job at the brand new Western Baptist Hospital as the radiologist. Mary was a member of the Kalisophic Club, the McCracken County Medical Auxiliary and the First Presbyterian Church. Her interests were varied. She painted watercolors, was an accomplished seamstress, made beautiful furniture and designed her last house to view her gardens. Later in life, she developed a renewed interest in history and traveled extensively — visiting France, Russia, Egypt and England. She studied at Oxford one summer and taught her grandchildren how to prepare a proper English tea.
Her husband, Dr. William Hampton Smith, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother, William E.K. Parker of Midlothian, Virginia, her children, Mona Smith Wadington (William) of Downers Grove, Illinois, Lenora Smith Webb of Paducah, Kentucky, Caren Ann Smith (Larry DeFever) of Sunset, South Carolina, and Edwin Hampton Smith (Mary) of Murray, Kentucky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachael Ann Webb, Brian Christopher Webb (Amanda), Megan Christine Branch (Kevin), Benjamin Daniel Wadington (Sarah), and Ryan Scott DeFever, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Paducah Symphony or the McCracken County Public Library.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
