Dr. Mary Parker Smith, 99, of Paducah, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.

Mary was born to Dr. and Mrs. James E. Parker in Gray, Kentucky, on Feb. 18, 1923. She grew up in Corbin, Kentucky, where her interest in medicine began as a teen as she drove her father to visit his patients in the countryside. She attended Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and followed in her father’s footsteps to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in July 1945 at the age of 22, one of only three women in her class. While in medical school, she married fellow student, William Hampton Smith, whom she had met in a science lab at college. After graduation, she worked with mothers and children through the Public Health Department in Louisville.

