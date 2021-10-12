Dr. Ken Owen, 78, of Paducah, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at his residence.
Owen was born to Harvin and Clydie Owen at 5 a.m. Jan. 16, 1943, in Paducah. Owen became a leading educator both in the United States and abroad. He was challenged to do something with his life by his brother, Hugh B. Owen, an international representative for AFL-CIO, deceased. He attended and graduated from Georgetown College, Murray State University with a master’s degree in secondary education, and received his PhD from the University of Romania. His maternal grandparents were Hiarm and Liza Bean of the Reidland community and his paternal grandparents were R.H. and Lula Mae Outland Owen of Murray, Kentucky. His step-grandmother was Frozenia Stewart Owen of Murray, Kentucky. His great great-paternal grandparents were Dick and Fanny Owen, who were Romanian immigrants and lived and farmed in Murray, Kentucky. Ken is survived by his cousin, T.P. Sams.
Ken began kindergarten at St. Mary’s School System. Coming from a Roman Catholic background, his mother enrolled him at an early age. From there, the family purchased a home in the Reidland-Farley district. Owen studied piano and voice under the direction of the late Betty Garland Crowell and Virginia Whitby. He also studied voice and drama under the late Loretta Whitaker in the Paducah Public Schools.
Ken enrolled in a master of arts program at Murray State University. Again, graduating with honors, Ken left the teaching field and became part of the management staff of Interstate Stores where he served as general manager and buyer. Following this, Owen became the accounts manager of WBH in Paducah.
His love for learning and teaching took him to SIU where he began to work on a PhD in Curriculum. In the summer of 1988, Owen was hired as an international teacher where he traveled abroad and worked to teach in several countries during summer vacation. He returned to his home country of Romania and completed his PhD work here in 2017. His thesis was “All Children Can Learn Performance.”
In 1980, Ken began to teach at Crittenden County High School and began to work in the summer with CHA Travel. His adventurous attitude led him to promote and do group travel worldwide. He eventually took a teaching job with Paducah Public Schools in 1980. Then to Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tennessee, and returned to Paducah in 1987 to finish his career as a teacher. In 2010, Ken retired only to become a substitute teacher for the Paducah School System. His death brought to end a lifetime of studying and knowing all children can learn.
Ken was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
A funeral mass for Ken will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Dr. Kenneth Brown and Father Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Ken’s name to: Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, Georgetown College, 400 E College St., Georgetown, KY 40324 or at georgetowncollege.edu.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.