CALVERT CITY — Dr. John Bardsley, 81, of Calvert City, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.
John was born in Collinsville, Illinois, on July 12, 1939, to Orville and Katie (Wachter) Bardsley. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City.
John attended Collinsville schools, graduating from Collinsville High School, Class of 1957. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Illinois (Champaign) and received his M.D. from the University of Illinois (Chicago) Medical School in 1964. John served his internship at Barnes Hospital and his residency at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, both in St. Louis, Missouri. He joined the United States Air Force in 1969, earning the rank of major. John became the Chief of Radiology at Ehrling Bergquist Hospital on Offutt Air Force Base, (SAC), in Bellevue, Nebraska from 1969 until 1971. He worked as a radiologist with West County Radiological Group at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center for 30 years, until he retired in 2001. John was a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, a member of the American Medical Association, and a past member of the St. Louis Radiological Society.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Bardsley; two daughters, Dr. Christine Row (Dr. Peter) of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Diana L. Schwartz of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren, Kaileigh Row, Caitriona Row, Dylan Schwartz, and Sierra Schwartz; one brother, Rollin Bardsley of Maryville, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Georgia (Wayne) Bradshaw of Gilbertsville; one nephew, Kevin Bardsley of Collinsville, Illinois; several cousins, and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Katie Bardsley.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
