Dr. Joe Ray Moore, DC of Barlow, Kentucky, 64, died at his home, Saturday morning March 7, 2020.
Joe Ray is survived by his mother, Ruby Jean Moore of Barlow; two brothers, Danny Moore (Barbara) of Belle, Missouri and David Moore (Laura) of Dallas, Texas; two cousins, Jimmy Harvey and LeeAnn Harvey of Barlow as well as numerous cousins around the country.
Joe Ray graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1973. He attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1981. He earned a Masters Degree in Nursing from Saint Louis University and graduated with a Doctor in Chiropractic from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, in 1992. He worked as an R.N. for numerous years, primarily as the Neuro Intensive Care Charge Nurse for Saint Luke’s West in Saint Louis, Missouri, as well as serving as the Nurse Lobbyist for the Missouri Nursing Association. After a long career in nursing, he opened his chiropractic clinic in 1992 in Owensville, Missouri, until his retirement in December of 2018. Joe Ray spent the last years of his life as the primary care giver of his mother.
Joe Ray always had a smile and a story to tell you. He was a founding member of the Barlow 5-O. He enjoyed car shows, restoring vintage cars, raising and breeding Pekingese dogs, and cheering for the UK Wildcats. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity of Murray State. He served as a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #66 of Barlow for numerous years.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Stan Waldon officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Memorials may be sent to Barlow United Methodist Church Boy Scout Fund c/o John Wood P.O. Box 456 Barlow, KY 42024 or the American Heart Association Ohio Valley Affiliate 333 Guthrie Street, Suite 207 Louisville, KY 40202.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.