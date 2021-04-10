Dr. James Edward Zellmer died April 7, 2021. He was born January 21, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Richard and Catherine (Nicholson) Zellmer and raised in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
Dr. Zellmer graduated in 1970 from Brookfield Central High School where he excelled on the diving team and went on to attend Northwestern University, graduating in 1974 with a BA in biology. He continued his education in medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and received an MD degree in 1980. He completed a residency in otolaryngology at UAMS in 1985.
Upon completion of training, Dr. Zellmer moved to Paducah to join Drs. Hawkins and McCracken in their ENT practice. He continued in private practice until 2014 when he joined the staff of the VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, and practiced there until his retirement in 2019.
Dr. Zellmer was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Nicholson Zellmer.
He is survived by his wife, Elayne (Boyce) Zellmer; four children, Edward Zellmer (Vanessa) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Peter Zellmer (Elizabeth) of Columbus, Ohio, James Zellmer of Paducah, Mary Catherine Hardesty (Corey) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Cameron and Isabelle Zellmer of Columbus, Ohio, and Evelynn Zellmer of Little Rock, Arkansas; his father, Dr. Richard E. Zellmer of Atlanta, Georgia, and two brothers, Dr. Richard A. Zellmer of Atlanta, Georgia. and Dr. Thomas Zellmer of Gainesville, Florida.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 14, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway, Paducah, with Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Seating is limited to 200 due to health regulations.
Memorials may be made to UAMS Foundation, Slot 716, 4301 West Markham, Little Rock, AR 72205, or Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
