MAYFIELD — Dr. Charles W. Erwin, a lifetime native of Graves County, died the morning of October 25, 2020. Charles was a graduate of Mayfield High School class of 1959. Charles graduated from the Auburn University School of Veterinary class of 1966. His early work after his Auburn veterinary training was with the Mayfield Vet Clinic after which he began his career with the USDA-Animal Plant Health Inspection Service- Veterinary Services (USDA-APHIS-VS). During his work with USDA-APHIS-VS, he was commissioned as a captain and served as an active officer in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 working with Scout dogs, Tracker dog teams, and Sentry dogs. During his military service, Captain Erwin was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He returned to the states and continued his career with USDA-APHIS-VS as a Veterinary Medical Officer working in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and finally Kentucky. Dr. Erwin was the Foreign animal disease diagnostician for Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, and West Tennessee. He retired from federal service in 1999.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Holly (Dunham) his son Charles W. Erwin II of Hillsboro, Oregon, and his daughter Kathleen E. (Scott) Hopper of Jackson, Tennessee.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy M. (Alderdice) Erwin, and his father Harry D. “Red” Erwin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Ste. 910, Arlington, VA 22202. https://www.vvmf.org/Support-VVMF/Memorial-Donations or ASPCA Memorial Gifts https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday. Military Graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
