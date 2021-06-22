Dr. Andrew “Andy” Sinclair Wood, 98, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
Andrew was born in New York City, New York, on May 20, 1923, and he was raised and attended primary and secondary schools in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and he later attended graduate school at Polytechnic Institute in Brooklyn and obtained both master’s and doctorate degrees in organic chemistry.
Andrew was a veteran of World War II. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 and was a combat infantryman in Rhineland, Central Europe. He was awarded the Purple Heart military decoration.
Andrew married Barbara (Bobbie) Anne Beran on September 22, 1946, in Bogota, New Jersey. Andrew and Bobbie initially lived in New Jersey, where their three daughters were born. In 1959, Andrew and his family moved to Paducah when he was transferred by his employer, GAF, to work at the facility in Calvert City. He progressively worked his way up through technical and management positions until he became the plant manager for the facility at Calvert City. Andrew retired from GAF at age 65 in 1988. He had been employed there since 1947.
Andrew was very active in the Paducah civic and professional communities, both before and after his retirement. He was chairman of the American Chemists Society, president of the Paducah Planning Commission, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the board of Lourdes Hospital, an active strategic business consultant for many small businesses and non-profits in Paducah, taught chemistry courses at Paducah Community College, and was a member of the Country Club of Paducah. Andy was a Kentucky Colonel at one time and also served as interim city manager of Hickman, Kentucky. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah.
Andrew’s family was of the utmost importance to him. He was close to his daughters, grandchildren, as well as his great-grandchildren, with whom he spent much time. He was a social person, with many close friends he enjoyed and saw frequently. For many years, he was an avid golfer and even shot a hole-in-one in the 1970s. He was a very social person and loved to attend civic, social, and cultural gatherings and interact with people. Andrew was also a very inquisitive person, a voracious reader, and loved to learn anything and everything new-covering a wide range of technical, business, and political subjects.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Snow Wood and Marcella Plint Wood; his sister, Marcella Wood; and his wife, Barbara Anne Beran Wood.
He is survived by his three daughters, Linda (Lynn) Trainor of Sunapee, New Hampshire, Janet (Les Shipnuck) Wood of Berkeley, California, and Christine (Eric) Hamby of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Laura (Bob) Rinaldi of Dover, Massachusetts, Jennifer (Brent) Bradley of Hartford, Connecticut, Taylor (Dan) Finnegan of Hoboken, New Jersey, Julian Shipnuck of Berkeley, California; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Nicholas and Luke Rinaldi of Dover, Massachusetts, Andrew, Matthew and Gabriel Bradley of Hartford, Connecticut. He is also survived by one niece, Judy Francis, nephew Paul Baker, nephew Phil (Kendra) Beran, three great-nephews, and one great-niece.
We are all so blessed to have Andy with us for so long. He will be missed more than words can express. “It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for parts of us went with you on the day God called you home.”
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Andrew Wood to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002, or the first Presbyterian Church of Paducah, 200 N 7th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
