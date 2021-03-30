Douglas Wheat, 86, of Reidland, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Wheat retired from BF Goodrich with 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Helen Wheat of Reidland; two sons, Chris (Connie) Wheat of Mayfield and Daryl (Teresa) Wheat of Lone Oak; two sisters, Reva Hickerson and Roberta Evans-Polk both of Clifton, Tennessee; one brother, Johnny Wayne (Linda) Wheat of Linden, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Katie Koss, Kase Bennett, Christianna Wheat, Martin Wheat, Ezekiel Wheat, Gracen Wheat and Eljah Wheat; and two great-grandchildren, Kailei Koss and Destry Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Winnie Wheat; two sisters, Wilma Thacker and Vera Piland; and one great-granddaughter, Marlee Bennett.
He will be cremated per his wishes and private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
