LYNN GROVE — Douglas Gene Jourden, 74, of Lynn Grove, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at AHC in Paris, Tennessee.

Arrangements were currently at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory in Murray.

Service information

Sep 22
Graveside
Friday, September 22, 2023
1:30PM
Spring Creek Cemetery
Murray
Murray, KY 42071
Sep 22
Visitation
Friday, September 22, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory - Downtown Murray
311 North 4th St.
Murray, KY 42071
