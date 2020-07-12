BENTON — Douglas Dahl, 71 of Benton, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, of natural causes.
He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was the owner of Cornbelt Tank Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence T. and Doris Miller Dahl.
He is survived by his wife, Reva Dahl of Benton; two sons, Doug Dahl of Springfield, Illinois, and Michael Dahl of Hillsdale, Michigan; a sister Diane Heilborn of Florida; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family chose cremation. There are no services.
