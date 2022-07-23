M. Douglas Creasey, 93, of Caldwell County, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Beech Grove General Baptist Church in Caldwell County.

