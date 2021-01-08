LAVONIA, Mich. — Doug Perry, 66, of Lavonia, formerly of Farmington Hills and Hazel Park, Michigan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
Doug was born in Michigan on Aug. 13, 1954, to his late parents, Forrest and Delilah Pearl Perry. He was a Sales Associate for Lowe’s and member of Hazel Park First Baptist Church. Whether it was ballroom or country, Doug loved dancing.
He is survived by several loving cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside services will be held for family at New Sand Hill Cemetery in Graves County at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, with Rodney Gamble officiating.
Charitable contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to New Sand Hill Cemetery, c/o Kim Baggett, 3623 Tim Road, Hickory, KY 42051.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr of Benton, Kentucky, is in charge of local arrangements.
