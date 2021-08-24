Doug Henry, 72, of Paducah, died at 9:50 a.m. on March 16, 2021, at his home.
He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad and was a licensed barber.
He is survived by a daughter, Shellie Henry of Paducah; a sister, Brenda Durand; and several nieces and nephews.
His wife, Shanna Dee Mullinax Henry, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Mr. Henry’s parents were Gilbert and Hilda Stowe Henry.
Services for Mr and Mrs. Henry will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
