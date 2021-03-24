Doug Harris, 72, of West Paducah, died at 10:40 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of the Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and a maintenance supervisor at USEC for 34 years.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Grace Bryant Harris; a daughter, Elizabeth Harris of West Paducah; two sons, Bart Harris of Kevil and Erick Harris of West Paducah; a brother, David Harris of Paducah; and seven grandchildren.
His parents were John Rodney Harris and Mary Elizabeth Steele Harris.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Veteran of Foreign Wars, 1727 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
