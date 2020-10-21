BENTON — Dot S. Pair, 75, of Benton, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She retired from the Marshall County School Board where she worked as a special needs monitor. She worked as a bookkeeper for Greshen, Purr, and Keeling from 1976-1984, Adco Partnership from 1984-2001, and as a former controller for Bluegrass Downs.
Born Sunday, September 30, 1945, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late James Jones and the late Dorothy (Barefield) Jones.
Surviving is daughters, Bobbi O’Brien, husband Shawn of Benton, Deborah Rose of Cadiz, Cammy Stacy of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Cande Maloney of St. Petersburg, Florida; step-sons, Richard Pair III of Union City, Tennessee, Sean Pair of Mayfield; brother, Frankie Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Chris Humphreys, wife Cindy of Benton, Briannon Young, husband Josh of Boaz, Layne Stoney of Benton, Tony Franklin of Paducah, Savannah Gordon of Nashville, Tennessee, Jacob Humphreys of West Paducah; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Pair Jr.; daughter, Alisa S. Craine; and brother, Charles Jones.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens located at Hwy U.S. 641 North, Benton with Brian Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
